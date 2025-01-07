New Delhi [India] January 7 (ANI): In a recent decision that will benefit thousands of students in the capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has approved the regularization of 150 private, un-aided schools located in unauthorized colonies across Delhi said a press released.

These schools, which serve primarily economically weaker sections, have been facing difficulties due to their non-conforming status in areas such as Narela, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Najafgarh, Sangam Vihar, and others.

The decision on January 6, 2025, comes after months of deliberation and follows discussions during LG Saxena's Samvaad@RajNiwas with school principals and teachers. The issue of regularization was raised during the meeting held on December 20, 2024, where educators expressed the urgent need for a solution to the hardships they have faced in these areas for over a decade.

According to the press release, these schools, which have been in operation since before 2006, were left in a state of limbo, with no legal recognition, despite their long history of providing education to thousands of children.

Many of the schools had been struggling with harassment from the Directorate of Education (DoE), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The situation had created unnecessary hurdles for both students and educators, particularly when it came to school board exams.

The LG's approval for regularization will allow these schools to operate legally, provided they meet certain safety requirements, such as fire safety, structural stability, and compliance with building Bye-laws.

Students in these schools, who were previously forced to appear for their board exams in other institutions, will now be able to take exams at their own schools, eliminating extra costs and administrative challenges.

The move is seen as a significant step toward improving the education system for Delhi's underprivileged sections and ensuring better access to schooling in unauthorized colonies. Saxena's decision provides clarity for these schools, which had been waiting for regularization since 2008, and gives them the opportunity to expand to the secondary and higher secondary levels. (ANI)

