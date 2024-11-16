Meerut (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A court here on Saturday convicted four people for the murder of a man in 2015 and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Additional District Judge Prahlad Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them.

According to a police statement, the case pertains to the murder case of 45-year-old Pradeep Tyagi of Rasna village who was shot dead on October 19, 2015, while campaigning for the election to the post of gram pradhan.

Police said the murder was committed by Nigam Tyagi, a resident of the village, and his accomplices.

Following the killing, a mob gathered and confronted one of the assailants, Samandarpal, who attempted to flee by firing a gunshot. However, the enraged crowd overpowered him and beat him to death with sticks.

The incident sparked widespread violence and a police case was registered based on a complaint filed by Yatendra Tyagi, a relative of the deceased.

Charges were brought against Nigam Tyagi, Rahul alias Kala, Vinod, Brajkishore, Johnny alias Ombir, and Samandarpal under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder), and 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the district police spokesperson, a thorough investigation led to the filing of a chargesheet against the accused.

Johnny alias Ombir was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

