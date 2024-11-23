New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said literature empowers humanity and makes society better.

Addressing an event here, she said the pan-India consciousness was always present in the country's regional works of literature.

Also Read | UP By-Election Results 2024: BJP Retains Primacy in Uttar Pradesh, SP Remains Main Rival, BSP Continues To Lose Ground.

"This consciousness has been visible throughout our journey, from the times of the Ramayana and Mahabharata to our freedom struggle, and can be seen in today's literature as well," Murmu said.

The president said it has been observed that the work of those writers who remain connected with the joys and sorrows of the people, is liked by the readers.

Also Read | Raipur City South Assembly By-Election 2024: BJP's Fortress Remains Unbreached As Sunil Kumar Soni Defeats Congress' Akash Sharma by 46,167 Votes in Chhattisgarh.

The society rejects those writers who consider the experiences of the society as raw material, she said, adding that the work of such writers remains confined to a small literary establishment.

"Where there is intellectual pomposity and prejudice, there is no literature. Sharing the sorrows and pains of the people is the first condition of literature. In other words, literature must connect with the flow of humanity," Murmu said at the 'Sahitya Aaj Tak' literary festival.

The president said literature empowers humanity and makes society better.

"Literature moulds the eternal values of humanity according to the changing circumstances. Literature gives new life to society. Many saints and poets influenced the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi. Such influence of literature must be respected," she was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu urged all to encourage children's literature through original writing and translation as it will help enrich the country and society.

The president also presented Aaj Tak Sahitya Jagriti Samman.

She specially congratulated legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar on getting the ‘Aaj Tak Sahitya Jagriti Life Time Achievement Award' and appreciated him for his dedication to the world of literature and art.

The president was happy to note that the award-winning work of the awardees reflects the diversity of India from the past to the present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)