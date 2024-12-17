New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday morning moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing hunger strike by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, which has entered its 21st day.

"Mr. Dallewal, the president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur), is in critical condition, with medical experts advising immediate hospitalisation due to his deteriorating health. Despite this he has refused medical intervention, insisting on continuing his hunger strike for the cause of farmers," the Lok Sabha MP said in his notice.

The Congress MP said that the government has failed to engage 'meaningfully' with the farmers, adding that the farmer leader's health is 'rapidly' declining.

He further accused the government of failing to take action and offer any solution to the deteriorating health condition of Dallewal.

He claimed in his notice that no official communication and meeting had been made with the central government to discuss the demands of the protesting farmers.

"The farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the formation of a committee to address pending farmer issues, remain unresolved. These demands were raised repeatedly, including during the 2020-2021 farmers' protest, and the promise made by Prime Minister Modi to address these issues remains unfulfilled. Mr. Dallewal and other farmer leaders have made it clear that they are not fighting for personal benefits but for the well-being of all farmers across the nation," the notice further reads.

He further urged the central government to take 'immediate' action and engage with the farmers' representatives in a 'meaningful' dialogue.

"The life of Dallewal is at risk, and his hunger strike should not be allowed to reach a point where further harm is done," he added.

Meanwhile, farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border continue to protest over various demands.

Notably, the winter session of Parliament commenced on November 25 and has seen frequent disruptions. The session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

