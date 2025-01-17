Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha member from Darrang Udalguri, Dilip Saikia has been elected as the new president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's Assam unit.

Saikia is currently the national general secretary of the BJP. He had previously held positions in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student body affiliated with the RSS.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday congratulated the new state BJP chief and posted on X, "Grounded in humility, dedicated to Maa Bharti, a committed sadasya of the party! Dilip Saikia, President, BJP Assam. Wishing him a successful Presidency."

The Assam Chief Minister had earlier on Thursday also posted after Dilip Saikia filed his nomination for the post of BJP State chief.

"Congratulations to Dilip Saikia on filing his nomination for the post of President of BJP Assam. He is a dedicated and disciplined Karyakarta who has served the Sangathan right from his student days. Be it as a Swayamsevak, a karyakarta or a Member of Parliament, Dilip Saikia has added value to any responsibility he has held. His approachable and hardworking nature is widely cherished in the party. I am sure BJP Assam will scale new heights during his Presidency," posted Sarma.

Responding to the post by the Chief Minister, Dilip Saikia on his official handle, "Thank you CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, for your kind words and unwavering support. I am deeply honoured by this opportunity and committed to serving the people of Assam with dedication. Together, with the guidance of our leadership and the hard work of every karyakarta, I am confident we will take@BJP4Assam to greater heights."

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora also congratulated Dilip Saikia and posted on X, "On behalf of the AGP family, I extend my warmest congratulations to BJP leader and MP @DilipSaikia4Bjp on being appointed as the President of@BJP4Assam. I wish him a very successful tenure ahead. I also convey my heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing President MLA @Bhabesh_Kalita for all his support and invaluable partnership with AGP over the years. Wishing him the very best in his future endeavours."

Assam Minister Piyush Hazarika also took to X to extend wishes to the newly appointed BJP State chief and posted, "Attended a special meeting organised as part of 'Sangathan Parv 2024-25' where Dilip Saikia ceremonially took charge as the President of BJP Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Ministers Sarbanand Sonwal, senior party leaders, Cabinet colleagues, MLAs, karyakartas and well-wishers across the state joined on the occasion."

"Heartiest congratulations to our new state president on this new responsibility. With his past experience and leadership, I am confident that BJP Assam will achieve new milestones in serving the people," he posted. (ANI)

