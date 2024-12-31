New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has extended greetings to the people of India on the eve of New Year 2025, wishing everyone a year filled with peace, prosperity, and personal growth.

In an official release shared by Birla on December 31, he expressed his hope that the coming year would bring joy and enthusiasm to all citizens, along with the fulfilment of their resolutions.

"My dear fellow countrymen, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all of you for the New Year 2025. May the New Year bring new joys and new enthusiasm into your lives and your loved ones. I hope that all your resolutions for this year will be fulfilled," Birla stated.

Birla's also highlighted the significance of Constitution Day, which is celebrated annually across the country. He urged citizens to take a pledge to deepen their understanding of India's Constitution, emphasizing the importance of its ideals and values.

"Read the Constitution of India, understand its ideals and values, and inculcate them in your life," Birla urged, stressing on the central role the Constitution plays in guiding the country's progress.

In his message, Birla also reflected on the importance of national advancement in the New Year. He encouraged citizens to align their resolutions with the larger goal of national progress.

"In the New Year, whatever plans we make for our progress, we must certainly keep in mind the advancement of our nation," he stated.

Addressing resolutions that may remain unfulfilled from the previous year, Birla offered words of encouragement.

"If any resolution from the past year remains incomplete, instead of feeling disheartened, let's make renewed efforts to accomplish it," he remarked, urging people to approach the New Year with optimism and renewed determination.

"May this New Year bring peace, happiness, and prosperity into your lives," he said, wishing the people of India a successful and fulfilling year ahead. (ANI)

