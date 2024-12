New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The government has deferred the introduction of bills related to 'one nation one election' in the Lok Sabha till after the completion of financial business, sources said.

Earlier, the two bills -- The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill) --? were listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The sources in the government said the the bills could be brought later this week after the House passes the first batch of supplementary demands for grants listed for Monday.

The revised list of business, issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat, does not have the two bills on the agenda for Monday.

However, the government can always bring in legislative agenda to Parliament at the last minute through 'Supplementary List of Business' with the permission of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The two bills related to implementation of the simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies have been circulated among members last week as per the rules of procedure.

The Winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 20.

