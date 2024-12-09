New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Former Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General (retd) KJS Dhillon's memoir 'Kitne Ghazi Aaye Kitne Ghazi Gaye: My Life Story' has won the Crossword Book Award for best non-fiction title in the popular choice category, a statement said on Monday.

Published in 2023, the book takes readers to the behind-the-scenes stories and developments related to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, the deadly terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in 2019 that killed 40 paramilitary troopers, the subsequent Balakot air strikes, and the abrogation of Article 370 and its impact on the socio-political, economic and law and order situation of the region, among others.

Also Read | Sanjay Malhotra Appointed As 26th RBI Governor, Know All About Revenue Secretary Who Will Replace Shaktikanta Das.

The award was presented to Lt Gen Dhillon in Mumbai by journalist and columnist Bachi Karkaria on Sunday, the statement said.

The book is his life story in which the retired army officer recounts fascinating tales about the toughest challenges he encountered, from age three right up to becoming the commander of Chinar Corps, the strategically important Srinagar-based unit responsible for military operations in the Valley, with Kashmir forming an inseparable part of his work.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Tensions Escalate As ASHA Worker Slaps Policeman During Protest Over Promised Salary Hike; BRS Questions 'Ill-Treatment of Mothers of Telangana' (Watch Video).

Lt Gen Dhillon has received several honours during his illustrious career, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)