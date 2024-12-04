Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 4 (ANI): Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan, VSM, Director General of Border Roads was on a three day visit from December 1-3 to review road construction works undertaken by Project Vartak in Guwahati, Tawang and West Kameng areas, said an official release.

In Guwahati, Harendra Kumar, AVSM, VSM, Additional Director General Border Roads (East) presented an update to the DGBR on the various border road projects of the complete North Eastern Region.

In Tawang, the DGBR reviewed the progress of strategically important border roads through an aerial survey in Nelya, Dhaula, and Hatonga areas of the Zimithang sector followed by the forward areas of Lungro, Damteng and Yangtse.

General Srinivasan met the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu and discussed key issues of future road infrastructure projects in the region.

He also met key officials of Tawang region including the MLA and the Deputy Commissioner of Tawang.

The General officer inspected the operations of Sela Tunnel where he was briefed on the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), a computer based system for real-time data monitoring.

He also reviewed the functionality of safety features and implementation of technical aspects as per the prevalent International Standards.

Located at 13,000 feet, Sela Tunnel is the longest bi-lane tunnel ensuring all weather connectivity between Guwahati and Tawang.

General Srinivasan expressed satisfaction with the operations and lauded the team of Project Vartak for ensuring uninterrupted movement of vehicles and supplies to Tawang and other border areas throughout the year.

Lt General Raghu Srinivasan took over as the 28th Director General Border Roads (DGBR) last year on September. He assumed the charge following the superannuation of Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry.

Prior to his appointment as the DGBR, General Srinivasan was the Commandant of the College of Military Engineering, Pune, according to an official statement. (ANI)

