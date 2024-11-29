Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): A fire broke out in a foam and furniture factory in the Ghazipur area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

Visuals from the site showed black fumes coming out from the fire spot

Chief Fire Officer, Lucknow, Mangesh Kumar informed that the fire broke out at around 6.30 pm in the factory located in the limits of the Ghazipur Police Station of the city.

Soon after receiving the information, the fire officials, along with several fire tenders, reached the spot. The fire has almost been extinguished, but officials are still working to douse the remaining fire, the official said.

"Fire broke out at around 6:30-6:45 pm. On receiving information about the fire, 8 to 10 vehicles reached the spot and engaged in efforts to extinguish the fire. The fire is almost controlled, however, the fire officials are making efforts to douse the remaining fire," CFO Mangesh Kumar told ANI.

The fire official said that the reason for the fire might be a short circuit, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

"This is a foam industry that is used to make sofas, beds and wooden furniture. The primary reason for the fire appears to be electrical, it may be a short circuit. No injuries or casualties have been reported in this incident," the official said.

"This factory is near to residential apartments, so as a precautionary measure we have emptied the residences," he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

