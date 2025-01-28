Tokyo [Japan], January 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday for his four-day visit to Japan and received a warm welcome by Ambassador of India to Japan, Sibi George on the occasion.

CM Yadav also held a discussion with the Indian Ambassador to Japan at a hotel in Tokyo, focusing on strengthening the India-Japan relations and lifting the trade and economic collaboration between Madhya Pradesh and Japan.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude at receiving the warm welcome and said that he was looking forward to holding meaningful one-to-one discussions with leading industrialists, inviting the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 to be held in Bhopal next month on February 24-25.

"Namaste Japan! I am deeply honored to have received a grand and traditional welcome from our vibrant Indian community and here in Japan, marked by a ceremonial tilak and the presentation of a traditional turban. During this visit, I look forward to engaging in meaningful one-to-one discussions with leading industrialists, inviting them to join us at the Global Investors Summit 2025," the CM said in a post on X.

He further said that a new chapter of friendship between Madhya Pradesh and Japan begins from here.

"A New Chapter in Madhya Pradesh-Japan Friendship. As part of the preparations for the Global Investors Summit 2025 under Invest Madhya Pradesh, the first day of the Japan visit began with a courtesy meeting with Indian Ambassador, Sibi George at Hotel Imperial, Tokyo, to discuss long standing ties between India and Japan. Engaging discussions were held focusing on opportunities and potential economic sectors to boost industrial activities between Japan and Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav said in another post.

The GIS 2025 is scheduled to be held on February 24-25, 2025, in Bhopal. The two-day program will be organised aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

It will serve as a platform for global leaders, industrialists, and experts to share insights on emerging markets and trends, and to explore ways to leverage the investment potential of Madhya Pradesh.

Japan will participate as 'Partner Country' in "Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit 2025". (ANI)

