Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in 'Plast Pack 2025' plastic industry conference, which commenced in Indore on Thursday.

During the conference, he highlighted that there was a huge potential for development of the plastic industry in the state.

The conference, which concludes on January 12, serves as an industry fair featuring participation from over 400 companies and more than 2,000 exhibitors from the plastic industry. Organized in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), the event aims to explore growth opportunities and innovations in the sector, according to a press release.

Addressing the occasion, the CM said, "Madhya Pradesh has a huge potential for development of the plastic industry. It is a new area of industry and has a big market. Also, there are better and bigger employment opportunities in this industry. For the development of the plastic industry, we will move forward with caution by removing its side effects. Reuse and waste management will be promoted to remove the side effects of plastic."

He further emphasised that the state government would proceed cautiously, involving scientists and experts to develop advanced technologies for sustainable reuse and effective waste management, ensuring balanced growth in this emerging sector.

He noted the increasing use and importance of plastic in the changing times, highlighting its critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as in PPE kits and masks, where it proved to be a lifesaver.

While acknowledging the utility of plastic, the CM also recognized its environmental side effects. He assured that efforts would be made to remove these impacts, with a focus on balancing industrial development with environmental protection.

"New momentum and direction is being given to the state's development. To encourage industrial investment, regional industry conclaves have been organized, with six summits held so far, leading to an investment of Rs 4 lakh crore. This investment is expected to create employment for about three lakh people and generate Rs 200 crore revenue," the CM added.

Additionally, he mentioned that the state's rapid development was being done on the Gujarat model. (ANI)

