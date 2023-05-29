Ujjain, May 29: Six 'Saptrishi' idols collapsed and sustained damages due to strong winds in the Mahakal Lok Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident happened at around 3 am when some of the idols fell down due to a heavy storm.

District Magistrate Kumar Purushottam told ANI that work is being done to fix the damages. "Today at around 3 am, there was a very strong storm, due to which some idols of Saptarishis have fallen down. The work to fix them is going on. Everything will be fixed in two days," he said.

Six 'Saptrishi' Idols Damaged at Mahakal Lok Temple

Madhya Pradesh: Six idols of the Saptarishis damaged due to strong wind in Ujjain's Mahakal Lok Temple Today at around 3 am, there was a very strong storm, due to which some idols of Saptarishis have fallen down. The work to fix them is going on. Everything will be fixed in 2… pic.twitter.com/Uuh7uS1Nsz — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate spells of rain in some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 3-4 hours.

IMD also predicted the possibility of rain and hailstorm in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand on Monday.

"Latest satellite imagery shows the possibility of light to moderate spells of rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds activity over some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next 3-4 hours," the IMD said on Monday.

