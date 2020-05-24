India News | Maha ATS Arrests Man for Making Threat Call to Kill UP CM in Bomb Blast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a 25-year-old man accused of making a threat call to kill Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in a bomb blast.

He has been identified as Kamran Amin Khan who was arrested from the Chunabhatti area of Mumbai.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 7 New COVID-19 Deaths, 248 Fresh Infections: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 23, 2020.

Lucknow Police (UP) had registered FIR in Gomati Nagar Police Station on Friday and had intimated Maharashtra ATS about the suspect being in Mumbai.

The accused has been handed over to UP Special Task Force and would likely be produced before a court in Mumbai today.

Also Read | Haryana: Employee at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar Plant Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)