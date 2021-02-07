Sindhudurg, February 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra was a "three-wheeled autorickshaw" which had failed on all fronts. In his address at the inauguration SSPM Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, Shah said that all the wheels of the auto-rickshaw were moving in different directions.

"The Maharashtra people's mandate was for a BJP-Shiv Sena government led by Devendra Fadnavis," Shah said. Shah said no promise was made to the Shiv Sena on sharing the chief minister's post. Hitting out at chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said, "Some people here say that we made promises in a closed room. It's not true. Let's assume the promise was made. All the candidates of Shiv Sena campaigned with 2.5 times bigger image of Modi Ji on banners and you asked for votes in his name." Amit Shah Slams Maha Vikas Aghadi, Uddhav Thackeray, Says CM's Post Never Promised to Shiv Sena.

"In the greed for power, he had put all principles of Balasaheb in Tapi river and taken over power," he said. The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP after the Assembly polls in 2019 over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post in the state, and later forged an alliance with the NCP and Congress to come to power.

