Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Prayagraj Railway Division is continuously improving facilities to give passengers a pleasant travel experience. In line with the efforts, the first gaming zone of North Central Railway will be started near platform 6 at Prayagraj Junction.

This gaming zone will be equipped with a high-end gaming VR cricket box, a motion theatre, PC games, arcade games, a jungle safari, air hockey and VR games. Passengers can enjoy a variety of games ranging from classic to modern arcade games. This zone has been created to provide a unique entertainment experience to the passengers. This gaming zone will be set up by Fun Space LLP. This gaming will start its services in January 2025.

The facility of the gaming zone at Prayagraj Junction will not only improve the experience of passengers, but will also be better for all age groups like children, adults and the elderly. The gaming zone will be open throughout the day and passengers will be able to use it by purchasing tickets at a fixed fee. This gaming zone will be built on the lines of the gaming zone built in the mall. This initiative is a part of Prayagraj Division's efforts to provide better services to passengers and modernise and upgrade facilities.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Himanshu Shukla, said that Prayagraj Division is committed to providing high-quality facilities to passengers. Advanced facilities like an executive lounge and sleeping pods have been provided at Prayagraj Junction.

Meanwhile, ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, a new luxury cottage complex in Sector 25, Arail, promises to offer pilgrims and tourists an immersive experience rooted in Sanatan Dharma. Constructed on UP Tourism-approved land, this sprawling 5-acre property combines spirituality, tradition, and modern luxury, just three kilometres from the mela grounds.

With 200 cottages named Vishnu Nivas, Arjun Nivas, Ram Nivas, and Krishna Nivas, the facility celebrates India's rich spiritual heritage. Designed with a tricolour theme reflecting patriotism and cultural pride, the complex aims to create a global impression of Sanatan Dharma. (ANI)

