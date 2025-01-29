Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Amid the crowd of devotees gathered in Prayagraj, Maha Nirvani Akhara reached the Sangam ghat to participate in the Amrit Snan on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday.

Each Akhara has been allotted a set time to perform rituals with return times scheduled throughout the day.

The revised timetable for the Mauni Amavasya snan was announced earlier on January 28, after Mela Adhikari of Mahakumbh, Vijay Kiran Anan met with the akharas.

Sanyasi Akharas will begin departing their camps as early as 4:00 AM, with the first Akharas arriving at the ghat by 5:00 AM.

The Panchayati Akhara and Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara, both part of the Sanyasi Akharas, will also depart from their camp at 4:00 AM. They are expected to arrive at the ghat by 5:00 AM for the ceremonial bath, which will last for 40 minutes.

Similarly, Taponidhi Panchayati, Niranjani Akhara, and Panchayati Akhara Anand will depart from their camp at 4:50 AM, arriving at the ghat by 5:50 AM. Their departure from the ghat will be at 6:30 AM, and they will return to their camp by 7:30 AM, the statement added.

Multiple tourists expressed their gratitude of getting to attend the religious congregation. A person from Hubballi, Karnataka expressed his happiness for being able to witness such an event.

"I have come from Hubballi, Karnataka. It is very crowded but I am happy to be here at the Triveni Sangam. We will never get to see this moment again. Our children or grandchildren will not get to see it. Only, we are fortunate enough to be here," he told ANI.

International tourists expressed their gratitude of getting to experience the 'amrit snan' on this day.

Pascal, a tourist from Belgium told ANI that he also visited during the previous Maha Kumbh in 2013, and will be taking the holy dip around 5:25 AM.

"I am very happy to be here. This is my second time here. I also came here in 2013. I came again after 12 years. It is a unique experience... I will take the Amrit Snan at 5.25... The people are very welcoming...," Pascal said.

Other key bathing dates of the Mahakumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

