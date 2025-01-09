Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): As preparations for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh near completion, couples from Maharashtra and South India are coming to Sangam Ghat to perform the unique "Venee Daan" ritual. Women donate their braids in the sacred rivers and remarry their husbands in traditional ceremonies, symbolising renewed vows and spiritual commitment.

Speaking to ANI, the priest Shankar Lal Bhardwaj, who performed the rituals said, "I am the pilgrimage priest of the people of Maharashtra and this marriage is called Venee Daan. Daan means that one marriage takes place at home and the other at a pilgrimage. This is mainly done by people of South and Maharashtra and this happens only in Prayagraj and nowhere else in the country."

Bhardwaj further added, "This Daan increases the lifespan of the husband and wife and whatever mistakes have happened between the husband and wife in their lives till now, they are called here and a promise is made to stay together for seven lives. The first marriage would have taken place in front of the society and this one would have taken place in front of God. In Prayagraj, King Harischandra also got married to his wife by donating his hair."

Speaking to ANI, the couples who have come from Maharashtra for this special marriage said, "We had a marriage in the village that we do not remember but this marriage, which is seen as a religious marriage, will be remembered completely and during this time we dress up in our traditional attire and get married and after doing this marriage, we are very happy that we got this opportunity."

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

