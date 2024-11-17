Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): A ruckus occurred during a public rally held by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navneet Rana at Khallar village, part of the Daryapur constituency in Amravati, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Navneet Rana came to Khallar village on Saturday to campaign for Ramesh Bundile, who is contesting from the Daryapur Assembly constituency on BJP's ticket.

The incident occurred around 10 PM on Saturday when chairs were reportedly thrown at Navneet Rana while she was campaigning for Ramesh Bundile. The BJP leader was allegedly attacked as she was addressing the crowd in Daryapur's Khallar village.

Following the attack, Navneet Rana filed a complaint at the police station.

Former MP Navneet Rana claimed that while she was delivering her speech from the stage, a few people in the audience started hooting.

She added when she stepped down after concluding her speech, chairs were thrown and slogans were raised against her.

The police have registered a case regarding the incident and have initiated a probe into the matter.

"BJP leader Navneet Rana came to Khallar village yesterday, to campaign for the BJP candidate from the Daryapur Assembly constituency, Ramesh Bundile. During the rally, a dispute broke out between two groups. We have registered a case on the complaint of Navneet Rana. The situation is now under control. A police checkpoint has been set up in the village. We request the citizens to not believe in any kind of rumours. Further investigation is underway," Inspector Crime Branch Rural Amravati, Kiran Wankhade said.

Meanwhile, a viral video of senior Congress leader Nitin Raut purportedly claiming that he was dropped from the Vilas Rao Deshmukh cabinet for greeting the Chief Minister with 'Jai Bheem' has spelt trouble for the party. The clip has given the BJP ammunition to attack the party as Anti-Dalit.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. (ANI)

