Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): After winning the Nagpur South West constituency by a margin of 39,710 votes on Saturday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at his residence here.

Nitin Gadkari congratulated the people of Maharashtra as the BJP-led Mahayuti poised for a landslide win.

Also Read | Sena vs Sena: Eknath Shinde's Party Defeats Uddhav Thackeray’s Outfit in 36 Constituencies, Loses in 14 in Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the people of Maharashtra for the historic victory of the BJP-Mahayuti alliance in the Assembly elections! Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the BJP-Mahayuti has consistently prioritized development and remains committed to Maharashtra's holistic progress and the aspirations of its people," Gadkari said on social media platform X.

Mahayuti has won or is ahead in 231 out of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has won or is leading on just 48 seats.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: MahaYuti Outpaces Maha Vikas Aghadi in Mumbai, Set To Use Electoral Mandate To Win BMC Polls.

After sweeping the Maharashtra polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and leaders of Mahayuti showed victory signs and exchanged sweets. Celebrations also broke out at the BJP office in Mumbai with visuals showing Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis preparing jalebi.

Earlier in the day, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday described himself as an "Adhunik (modern) Abhimanyu" who knows how to break the 'Chakravyuh' - a complex situation with enemies all around -- as the BJP-led ruling Mayayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in Maharashtra elections.

Fadnavis downplayed his own role in the victory, emphasising the team's efforts. "I had said earlier that I am an 'Aadhunik Abhimanyu' and know how to break the 'Chakravyuh'... My contribution to this victory is small; it is the victory of our team," he told reporters.

Deputy CM Fadnavis also expressed his gratitude towards the people of Maharashtra, acknowledging the increased responsibility that comes with their overwhelming support.

"We are humbled by the support of Maharashtra and its people. This victory has increased our responsibility. Maharashtra has shown its full support for Modi ji and we will do everything to reciprocate their trust," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)