Mumbai (Mumbai) [India], January 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave instructions to officials here to make special arrangements in government hospitals to treat Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) patients, Chief Minister's Secretariat said in a press release.

CM Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the disease of Guillain Barre Syndrome in the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday. A presentation was made on the disease of Guillain Barre Syndrome on behalf of the Public Health Department in the meeting.

CM Fadnavis said that treatment is currently underway for the patients however, special arrangements should be made in government hospitals so that the patients get proper treatment.

"The treatment for this disease is included in the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. If any further procedures are to be done, it should be done by the Public Health Department," Chief Minister's Secretariat Public Relations Cell said.

"This disease is caused by contaminated water and eating uncooked meat. Therefore, such food should be avoided, citizens should be appealed to boil water and drink it. There is a cricket match in Pune on 31st," the state government added.

CM Fadnavis instructed the Health Department to make proper arrangements for drinking water at that time.

"Patients in Pune city have been instructed to be treated at Kamala Nehru Hospital of Pune Municipal Corporation and Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation," said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

"This disease is rare but most patients recover. This disease is not contagious, it occurs due to low immunity. A review has been conducted in Pune. Instructions have been given regarding treatment and testing. Accordingly, action is being taken by the Public Health Department and the Health Department of both the Municipal Corporations," said Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar.

Currently, there are 111 patients in Pune, 80 patients are within a five-km radius. 35,000 homes and 94,000 citizens have been tested. The National Institute of Virology is being sought for testing.

No death has yet been confirmed to be due to GBS, said the Public Health Department.

The problem of hair loss in Buldhana district has come under control. There is no new increase in the number of patients. The Public Health Department said that further decisions will be taken after receiving the report from ICMR. (ANI)

