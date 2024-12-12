New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi, where he presented them with statues of Shri Vitthal-Rukmini, an iconic symbol of Maharashtra.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Fadnavis shared his delight over the meetings. "It was my great honour to call on and take blessings of Mahamahim, Honourable President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi today. Presented her a 'murti' of Maharashtra's daivat 'Lord Vitthal - Rukmini'," he wrote.

Later in the day, Fadnavis also visited the Vice President's residence, where he met Jagdeep Dhankhar and presented him with the same statue. "It was a great pleasure to call on and meet the Honourable Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji at his residence in New Delhi, today. Also presented him a murti of Shri Vitthal-Rukmini," the CM posted on X.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assumed office after taking oath as the Chief Minister for the third time.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present on the occasion while Fadnavis was taking charge of the ministry.

Soon after taking oath as the chief minister, Fadnavis took his first step in office by approving monetary assistance of Rs 5 lakh for a bone marrow transplant patient.

According to the CMO, assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund was sanctioned for Chandrkant Shankar Kurhade, a resident of Pune.

The newly sworn-in CM also directed the administration to expedite work processes and operate with increased vigour. He emphasised the need to work faster to meet public expectations.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other prominent leaders. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with others were also present at the event.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

