Curfew imposed in Jalgaon after clashes break out between two groups (Photo/ANI)

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Curfew has been imposed in violence-hit Paladhi village of Maharashtra's Jalgaon district after a violent clash broke out between two groups on Tuesday night, police said.

Dharangaon Tahsildar, Mahendra Suryavanshi said that the security was heightened in Jalgaon after the violent clash.

"Police and Local administration are deployed in Paldhi village. Panchnama proceedings have been done for 15 shops and vehicles damaged in this incident," Suryavanshi said.

Meanwhile, shopkeeper Shakil from Paladhi village claimed that his shop suffered damages in the clash last night. "I have filed a complaint. I have suffered losses of around Rs 3 lakhs. I have been running this shop for the last 2 years," the shopkeeper said.

On the violent clash between two groups in Paladhi village of Jalgaon, NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad held Minister Gulab Rao Patil "responsible" for the chaos.

"That also has a political background. Minister Gulab Rao Patil is responsible for that chaos," Awhad said.

Shiv Sena MLC and party spokesperson Manisha Kayande demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

"A thorough investigation should be done to ascertain facts and find out if there was any mischief to harm the life of state Minister Gulab Rao Patil and his family. I am sure Maharashtra Police will do its job," Kayande said.

Congress MLA Nitin Raut has blamed the state government for the incident.

"The government is not paying attention to it and it is involved in making people fight in the name of religion and caste. They want people to be busy with such issues so that they won't demand development from the government... This is the failure of the government," Raut said. (ANI)

