New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The Prime Minister's Office shared the meeting on X, stating, "Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, met PM @narendramodi."

After the meeting, Governor Radhakrishnan expressed his delight in a post on X.

"Delighted to meet our beloved People's leader our most respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi Ji today at New Delhi" he wrote. (ANI)

