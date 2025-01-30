Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Thane Police has arrested four women of Bangladeshi origin for illegally residing in the Manor Pada area of Thane West.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shazida Khatoon (38), Shalina Mulla (50), Ratna Khatoon (40), and Reshma Dhali (40).

The women were found to be living in India without valid documentation, violating the Passport Act and Foreigners Act, said the police.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and apprehended the four individuals. Investigations revealed that they had been residing in the area for an extended period without proper authorization.

In addition to the arrests, the police have also booked the landlord of the property, Nitin Kondilkar, under the Foreigners Act. Kondilkar allegedly rented out his house to the women despite being aware of their illegal immigration status.

The Thane Police have intensified efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and human trafficking in the region. Further investigations are underway to determine if the arrested individuals were involved in any other unlawful activities.

Meanwhile, at least nine Bangladeshi immigrants were arrested from Mumbai's Ghatkopar area for residing illegally in the city, police stated on Wednesday. During the raids conducted on Tuesday as part of a special drive, authorities also discovered three children living with the group.

Earlier, on January 22 three Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to imprisonment and fined by the 8th Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Mumbai after being found guilty of illegally entering India and residing with forged documents. The judgment was pronounced by Addl CJM Kanchan Zanwar, based on evidence presented by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police.

According to a release from the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police, the case began on April 24, 2024, when the Criminal Intelligence Squad, under the leadership of Police Station Incharge Milind Kathe, received confidential information about Bangladeshi nationals entering India without proper travel documents. These individuals were alleged to have forged Indian citizenship documents and were residing illegally in Mumbai. (ANI)

