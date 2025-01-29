Bhubaneswar, Jan 29 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a medicine warehouse here on Wednesday, fire service officials said.

The fire broke out in the warehouse near Symphony Mall in Rudrapur area of the city. Some locals spotted the fire at around 8 am and informed the fire service, they said.

There was no report of any injury in the fire, they said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, they added.

