Latur, Aug 2: A man accused of stabbing a teen boy to death in Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district on July 29 was arrested from a forest in neighbouring Karnakata, police said on Monday.

The boy was talking on his phone at Basweshwar Chowk near the railway station when he asked a man why the latter was staring at him, an official said. Maharashtra: Man Arrested for Killing MNS Leader Jameel Ahmed Sheikh in Thane.

"The boy, who was stabbed by the man, died en route to hospital. Our probe identified the accused as Amit Natkare alias Sonya, who had fled from the spot. On a tip off, we managed to arrest him from a forest in Basavakalyan area in Karnataka. His kin, who was sheltering him, was also held," the official said.

