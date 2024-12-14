Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was burnt alive allegedly by his friends here over a monetary dispute, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Bagru police station area on Friday. The victim, Rakesh Gurjar, died at a hospital here on Saturday, they said.

On a complaint lodged by Gurjar's father Mohar Singh, a case of murder has been registered against the accused, Harimohan Meena and Manoj Nehra, police said.

The two accused picked up Gurjar from his home on Friday on the pretext of taking him to a party, they said.

Singh told reporters that Meena and Nehra poured petrol on his son before setting him on fire.

"The victim gave a video statement. Both the accused have been detained and a case has been registered. The matter is being investigated," said Bagru Station House Officer Motilal Sharma.

In his statement, Gurjar said he did not know why he was burnt, according to police.

After the incident, some locals rushed Gurjar to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, where he died during treatment on Saturday, police said.

They said it appears that he was killed over a monetary dispute.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)