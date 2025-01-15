Palghar, Jan 15 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a 49-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly murdering his driver, an official said.

The body of the 42-year-old victim, Prabhukumar Lotan Jha, was found in the Tungareshwar area limits on Tuesday.

Acting on inputs, police took into custody Jha's employer, S V Singh. Police said Singh and Jha frequently argued as Jha would often report to work drunk.

During one such argument, Singh smashed Jha's head with an iron rod, killing him, the official added.

