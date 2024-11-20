Guwahati, Nov 20 (PTI) A man was apprehended near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Karimganj district on Wednesday and handed over to the authorities of that country.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information in a post on X.

"In the wee hours today, one Rohingya, Md. Ayatulla was apprehended near the International Border with Bangladesh in Sribhumi district and pushed back across the border by alert @assampolice officials,” he posted on X.

The state Cabinet had on Tuesday decided to rename Karimganj district in Barak valley as Sribhumi.

"Our efforts to tackle illegal infiltration will continue unabated," the CM added, lauding the police's efforts.

