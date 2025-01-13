Nagpur, Jan 13 (PTI) An unidentified man allegedly stole a cheque from the counter of a nationalised bank in Nagpur and fraudulently withdrew Rs 2 lakh from the account of a woman from another bank, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on January 4 at SBI's Sharda Chowk branch under the Hudkeshwar police station limits. An FIR was registered on the complaint lodged by the branch manager.

An account-holder, Shubham Patil, had visited the SBI branch to deposit a cheque of Rs 2 lakh drawn on his mother's account, which is with the Bank of Maharashtra, situated in the same area, an official said.

An unidentified man approached the counter and stole the cheque apparently engaging Patil in conversation, which he used to withdraw Rs 2 lakh from the account of Patil's mother, the official said.

Police are scanning CCTV cameras to identify the accused.

