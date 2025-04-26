New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): A man who allegedly dragged a head constable on the bonnet of his car in Delhi's Bhalswa dairy area has been arrested from Kolkata, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on April 22 when Head Constable Praveen intercepted a suspicious white car near the Bhalswa landfill on the GTK Bypass. In an attempt to flee, the accused accelerated the vehicle, hitting the constable and causing him to land on the bonnet.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The accused, identified as Karamveer, dragged the constable clinging to the car and dragged him all the way to the Azadpur area. The constable was able to jump off the car when it slowed down near the Azadpur Mandi red light.

Praveen sustained injuries to his finger and left ankle during the incident. His mobile phone got stuck between the car's bonnet and windshield. He borrowed a phone from a passerby and alerted the Police Control Room (PCR), officials said.

Also Read | Axis Bank Layoffs: India’s Private Bank Asks 100 Senior Employees To Leave Based on Their Performance, CEO Amitabh Chaudhry Says 'Nothing Unusual'.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the investigation, it was found that the accused had fled the city by train. A police team tracked him down and apprehend him from Kolkata, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)