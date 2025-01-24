Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 24 (ANI): Security personnel have conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur.

A number of arms and ammunition were recovered during the search operations, officials said on Friday.

As per the police, one SMG carbine with magazine, one 12 bore single barrel bore gun, 60 live ammunition, five UBGL rounds and two grenades from the jungle adjoining areas of Zairol and Uchathol under Jiribam police station in Jiribam district.

On Wednesday, the Indian Army in a series of successful joint operations with police and other security forces, recovered weapons, ammunition and warlike stores from hill and valley regions of four Manipur districts including Churchandpur.

"In a series of successful joint operations, the Indian Army in coordination with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 12 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Churchandpur and Tengnupal in Manipur," as per the official statement.

Intelligence-based operations by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in general areas of Mongjang village of Churachandpur district on January 11 and Phayeng Hill, Kangpokpi district on January 13; Nepali Basti, Zero Point - P1 Railway Site Road, 6 km north of Kotlen village, Kangpokpi district on January 14; Salam Patong village and Waithou in Thoubal district have resulted in the recovery of carbine machine guns, single bore barrel rifles, AKs, pistols, grenades, ammunition and war like stores, as per the official statement.

Violence erupted in Manipur between the Meitei and the Kuki communities after a rally by All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, following the Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list. (ANI)

