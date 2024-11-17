Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], November 17 (ANI): Assam Rifles organised a security coordination meeting at Lailophai (near Sugnu Iron Bridge), Churachandpur District of Manipur to ensure peace and harmony.

According to a statement from HQ IGAR (South), a high-level security meeting was convened and key representatives from Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, BSF and ITBP. DIG Kakching and Thoubal, DC Kakching, SP Kakching & SI Churachandpur district were also present in the meeting.

The meeting held on Saturday aimed to strengthen the coordination among security agencies and ensure peace and stability in the region. During the meeting, emphasis was given to enhanced vigilance, joint patrolling, harvesting protection and proactive measures to address any emerging situation, it added.

The collaboration among security forces reflects a unified approach to safeguarding the safety and well-being of the local populace, read the statement.

The meeting concluded with a joint resolution to intensify efforts towards a secure and harmonious environment in fringe areas bordering Kakching, Bishnupur and Churachandpur Districts, it added. (ANI)

