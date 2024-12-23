Imphal, Dec 23 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being awarded Kuwait's highest honour, the 'Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order,' in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the ties between the two nations.

Modi received the honour from Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait City on Sunday.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Says Maha Kumbh Is Exceptional Opportunity for Prayagraj To Showcase Its Hospitality.

In a post on X, Singh said, "I congratulate Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji on being conferred with Kuwait's highest honour, the Mubarak Al- Kabeer Order by His Highness, the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah."

"This is another shining example of the global reverence shown upon Hon'ble PM, Shri @narendramodi ji's dynamic leadership and India's ever growing status and power in the world," Singh added.

Also Read | Cocaine Smuggling Bid Foiled at Delhi Airport: 2 Foreign Nationals Arrested for Smuggling Cocaine Worth INR 33 Crore, Says Customs.

State's lone Rajya Sabha member Maharaja Leisemba Sanajaoba also congratulated Modi on receiving the honour.

In a post on X, Sanajaoba said, "Congratulations to Hon'ble PM, India Shri @narendramodi ji on receiving the highest honour of Kuwait - The Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order. It is really a proud moment for every Indian."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)