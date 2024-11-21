Imphal, Nov 21 (PTI) Jiribam-based Joint Action Committee, formed in response to the killing of nine persons belonging to the Meitei community, including three women and three children, has decided to bring back the bodies to their native villages in Manipur from Assam's Silchar for last rites, officials said on Thursday.

In a video message, committee convenor Y Sanjoy said the bodies, which were kept at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for autopsy, would now be shifted to Jiribam where their family members would conduct the last rites.

Nine persons went missing following a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants on November 11, which led to the deaths of 10 insurgents.

A day after the attacks, charred bodies of two elderly men were recovered from the burnt debris of torched houses and shops at Jakuradhor in Jiribam district.

In the following days, the bodies of three women and three children, who were allegedly killed by suspected militants, were found floating in Jiri and Barak rivers in Jiribam and Assam's Cachar district, respectively. They were allegedly abducted from a relief camp in Jiribam's Borobekra area by suspected Kuki-Zo militants.

The bodies, which were found in a highly decomposed state, were brought to SMCH for autopsy.

The deceased were identified as Yumrembam Rani Devi (60), Telem Thoibi Devi (31), and her daughter Telem Thajamanbi Devi (8), as well as Laishram Heithoibi Devi (25) and her two children, Laishram Chingkheinganba Singh (2.5 years old) and Laishram Lamnganba Singh (10 months).

Following the discovery of the bodies of three women and three children, intense mob violence broke out in Jiribam district and Imphal valley. During the protests, a protester, identified as Kh Athouba, was killed in firing allegedly by security forces. His body was also kept at SMCH for post-mortem.

Initially, the committee decided against bringing the bodies for last rites until the Manipur government assured to take action against the militants responsible for the killing of the nine persons.

However, after the state government referred the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation, the committee decided to bring back the bodies for last rites.

The committee has also demanded compensation for the victims' families and government jobs for their relatives.

Ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the clashes in Imphal Valley and the adjoining hills, witnessed violence after the mutilated body of a farmer was found in a field in June this year.

The committee also called for action against Hmar Village Volunteers group, which had allegedly threatened Meitei community members, Manipur Police, and CRPF personnel before the attacks.

