Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Manipur Police has issued a press note stating that the situation in the state remained tense but under control during the last 24 hours. Security officials conducted search operations across vulnerable hill and valley districts.

During these operations, six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered from T Minou village (under Moreh Police Station) in Tengnoupal district of Manipur, on April 26. The IEDs were successfully defused by a bomb disposal team.

The operation also led to the arrest of two active members of the banned outfit, KCP (Noyon). The arrested individuals were identified as Shagolshem Lemba Meitei (43) and Shagolshem Romen Meitei (40), both residents of Loushangkhong Makha Leikai in Imphal East district. Items recovered from them included a four-wheeler, two mobile phones, and two wallets.

On April 26, the Manipur Police conducted a separate operation and recovered seven vehicles believed to have been stolen or snatched by anti-social elements. Additionally, tinted glasses were removed from 207 vehilces during the operation.

In a similar search operation conducted earlier on April 25, security forces searched the residence of Wangmayum Barul Alam in Lilong Haoreibi Turel Ahanbi Darul Uloom Makha, under Lilong Police Station in Thoubal District. Seized items included 3.9 kg of brown sugar, seven soap cases containing suspected heroin powder (12 grams per case), 0.53 grams of brown sugar, seven 100 ml Codeine bottles, and seven mobile phones.

The security officials implemented strict measures to ensure the safe movement of vehicles carrying essential goods along National Highway-2 (NH-2). A total of 299 vehicles were monitored, and 107 checkpoints were set up across various districts.

The Manipur Police also issued a public appeal to avoid believing or spreading rumours and fake videos. Citizens were urged to confirm any information through the Central Control Room's rumour-free number (9233522822). The police warned that spreading fake posts on social media could result in legal action. They also urged people to return any looted arms, ammunition, or explosives to the respective authorities immediately. (ANI)

