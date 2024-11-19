Visuals of the meeting of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor with MCD officials (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Mayor Mahesh Kumar and Deputy Mayor Ravindra Bhardwaj held the first review meeting with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials to expedite work and projects with transparency and accountability being carried out under the MLA-LAD fund, as per a press release.

During the meeting, the Mayor directed that all projects and works under the MLA fund across the 12 zones must be completed by the first week of December 2024. He said that there should be daily monitoring of all projects.

Detailed discussions were held on various works such as road and street construction and repair, covering of drains, installation of streetlights, and construction of boundary walls in parks.

Daily monitoring of all works should be ensured, and a status report must also be provided, a statement from the Mayor's office said.

The MCD officials presented a detailed status report of the works in their respective zones, outlining completed tasks and pending projects.

Mayor directed that work orders for pending projects must be issued immediately and emphasized that no delays should occur. He also directed that all stalled works should begin before December.

Deputy Mayor Ravindra Bhardwaj stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the MCD is committed to provide better civic amenities to the people of Delhi and is making every possible effort in this direction, a statement from the release stated.

He emphasized that making Delhi clean, beautiful, and pollution-free is the government's top priority.

The meeting was attended by the Engineer-in-Chief and officials from the Engineering Department (Zones). (ANI)

