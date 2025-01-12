Nagaon (Assam), Jan 12 (PTI) Three persons, including two medical students, have been arrested in Assam's Nagaon district on theft charges, police said on Sunday.

The accused was "involved in the theft of seven computers from Nagaon Medical College and Hospital on Friday", Nagaon Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Debajit Das said.

The two students were pursuing an MBBS course at the same college, while the third accused is a driver, who is also a member of a car-lifting gang in the district, he said.

“The arrests were made on Friday and a case was registered. They were produced before a local court on Saturday and were sent to judicial custody,” the OC said.

