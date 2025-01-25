Imphal, Jan 25 (PTI) Meitei group Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Saturday demanded a transparent and time-bound security and resolution policy from both the state and central governments to address the ongoing ethnic strife in the state.

The conglomerate of several Imphal valley-based civil society organisations also called for a thorough investigation into the alleged "complicity of influential individuals and entities in Manipur, Mizoram and Chin state (Myanmar) in narco-terrorism activities".

Also Read | IDFC First Bank Results Q3 2024: Private Lender's Net Profit Rises 15% at INR 339 Crore During December.

The COCOMI sought concrete actions from the Centre and the Manipur government to counter these threats.

"A transparent and time-bound security and resolution policy from both the state and the central governments" is needed to address the Manipur crisis comprehensively, the organisation said in a statement.

Also Read | Indonesia, an Important Partner for India in ASEAN and Indo-Pacific, Says PM Narendra Modi, Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Strategic Ties With Country.

The ongoing conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo community in the state left over 250 people dead and thousands homeless.

Meanwhile, reacting to media reports on the alleged existence of an underground tunnel along the India-Myanmar border, the COCOMI called for immediate measures to dismantle the structure and other infrastructure "supporting drug smuggling and illegal arms trafficking".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)