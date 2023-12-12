New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday approved the financial assistance of Rs 633.73 crore for Himachal Pradesh, which was severely affected due to floods, cloudbursts, and landslides during the southwest monsoon during the current year.

The Central assistance was provided to Himachal Pradesh from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

"The MHA today approved an additional financial assistance of Rs 633.73 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund for Himachal Pradesh. The state was severely affected due to floods, cloudbursts, and landslides during the southwest monsoon, during the current year," Shah posted on 'X', formerly Twitter.

"Pursuing PM Narendra Modi Ji's approach of providing swift relief to the affected, an Inter-Ministerial Central Team for assessment of the damages was deputed without waiting for the Memorandum from the State Government."

The Minister further said that an amount of Rs 200 crore was also released in advance from NDRF on August 21 this year to help the state government manage the immediate relief operations.

The Central Government had earlier released both installments of its share to SDRF (State Disaster Relief Fund), totaling Rs 360.80 crore, added Shah in his post on 'X'.

Heavy rainfall lashed Himachal Pradesh and various regions in northwest India over the weekend in July this year, leading to waterlogging and significant traffic congestion.

It resulted in a flash flood and a landslide, causing the loss of lives and injuries as well as house collapses due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's various areas. (ANI)

