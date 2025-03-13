Amaravati, March 13 : Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday announced that the state government has entered into an agreement with global tech giant Microsoft to train two lakh youth in Artificial Intelligence and advanced skills. The Minister stated that the partnership with Microsoft will enhance the employability of the state's youth and prepare them for global opportunities. Puma Layoffs: German Sportwear Brand To Lay Off up to 500 Employees Globally Amid Declining Demand and Poor Performance, Competition From Other Players.

Thank you, @Microsoft, for joining hands with us to empower Andhra Pradesh’s youth with AI and advanced tech skills. Through this partnership, 2 lakh youngsters will receive world-class training, enhancing their employability and preparing them for global opportunities. With a… pic.twitter.com/3Ov0krZHi1 — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) March 13, 2025

"Through this partnership two lakh youngsters will receive world-class training, boosting their employability and equipping them for global opportunities," Lokesh wrote in a post on 'X'.

According to Nara Lokesh, the Andhra Pradesh government is placing a strong emphasis on skill development, with a commitment to make the state a hub for future-ready talent, driving innovation and growth.

