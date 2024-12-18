Cachar (Assam) [India], December 18 (ANI): A 21-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into The Barak river in Assam's Cachar district on Wednesday, police said.

The bodies of the mother-daughter duo were recovered during rescue operations carried out by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local residents, police added.

Also Read | Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra To Resume Soon? India and China Discuss Resumption of Yatra, Border Peace During NSA Ajit Doval's Beijing Visit.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in the Raipur Joynagar area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Silchar Police Station in Cachar district.

Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta said, "The driver of the vehicle, Rois Uddin Barbhuiya (24), managed to escape the sinking car, but his wife, Heli Begum Barbhuiya (21), and their one-year-old daughter drowned in the river."

Also Read | Ajit Doval China Visit: India Emphasises Importance of Maintaining Peace and Tranquillity Along Line of Actual Control To Promote Ties Between New Delhi and Beijing.

The SP said that the bodies have been sent to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), Silchar for postmortem examination. The ill fated vehicle has also been recovered.

SP Mahatta added that the driver is currently undergoing treatment at SMCH in Silchar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)