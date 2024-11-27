Bhopal, Nov 27 (PTI) A cycle expedition launched by the Indian Army underlined its commitment to women empowerment and inspiring youngsters to join the armed forces, an official has said.

The over 10-day-long "Pedalling for Progress" expedition, launched by the 102 Engineer Regiment at Bhopal Military Station, concluded on Wednesday.

Lieutenant General Pritpal Singh, General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps, had green-flagged the cycling team on the commemoration of the 244th Corps Day celebrations.

"This extraordinary journey was a testament to the Indian Army's unwavering dedication to empowering women, inspiring youth to join the armed forces, and promoting the vibrant spirit of Viksit Bharat," a defence spokesman said.

A cycling team led by Lieutenant Abhijeet Srivastava pedalled approximately 600 km and interacted with veterans and locals, spreading awareness about the Indian Army's initiatives, the official said.

The expedition was also a shining tribute to Nari Shakti, as the team organised awareness lectures and medical camps in rural areas, including historical Sanchi Stupa and Bhimbetka.

The culmination ceremony of the expedition was organised on Wednesday in the presence of Major General SK Shrivastava, Chief of Staff, Sudarshan Chakra.

"By embracing this remarkable initiative, we not only honour the sacrifices of our brave soldiers but also empower the young women and every sector to contribute meaningfully to India's growth and prosperity," the defence official added.

