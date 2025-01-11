Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 11 (ANI): An Advisory Committee meeting for Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport was held under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb.

At the beginning of the meeting, Deb acknowledged the leadership of former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, recognising his efforts in addressing the infrastructural and developmental challenges faced during his tenure.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Fridge in Dewas District, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

However, he also criticised the Communist Party, claiming that their governance had hindered the progress of Tripura and failed to adequately serve the people. Despite these remarks, Deb made sure to express respect for Sarkar personally.

The meeting began with Airport Director Kailash Chandra Meena providing an update on the airport's current operational framework and various challenges.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2025 Predictions by Phalodi Satta Bazar: Will AAP Retain Power or BJP Spring a Surprise? Know Seat Projections by Matka Players.

Emphasising passenger comfort and improved services, MP Deb stated that modernising airport services should go hand in hand with improving the quality of service, with special attention to courteous staff behaviour and prioritising the convenience of passengers

Deb also stressed the importance of initiating cargo services by all airlines operating at the airport.

Frequent complaints from passengers were also raised during the meeting, with specific complaints about auto-rickshaw services and parking facilities at the airport. MP Deb directed the relevant authorities to address these issues promptly to ensure smoother operations.

The meeting also focused on other key areas, including evaluating passenger complaints, improving Northeast India's regional air connectivity, increasing flights on busy routes like Delhi, creating an alternative parking lane, and utilizing vacant stalls inside the terminal.

Furthermore, Biplab Kumar Deb also instructed the relevant authorities to resolve issues concerning checkpoints and crossing facilities on the outbound road to the airport.

The meeting was attended by several dignitaries, including West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar, Agartala Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shailesh Kumar Yadav, and other senior officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)