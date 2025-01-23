Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his birth anniversary by garlanding his statue in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday.

Praising Netaji's contribution in the freedom of the nation, CM Yadav highlighted that he was a hero of the country who always showed an example of patriotism in every step of his life till he was alive.

"Neta Ji Subhash Chandra bose is one such hero of the country who always showed an example of patriotism in every step of his life. He passed the ICS exam in 1923 but he refused to get a job of Britishers. This was a big example of patriotism. He later became the national president of the Congress but the Congresspeople disliked him. He not only established Azad Hind Fauj on its own strength, but also made an independent government and gave a big challenge to the British at that time. The different aspects of his life should be brought before the society," CM Yadav told reporters.

He further stressed that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had made the biggest contribution in the freedom of the nation and hoped that the upcoming generation would acknowledge the work of Netaji in the future.

"I am happy that Bharat Ratna Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government and Prime Minister Modi Narendra Modi's government give respect to such great leaders irrespective of which party they belonged to. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had made the biggest contribution in the freedom of the nation. Today, I remember him on the occasion of his birth anniversary and I hope that coming generations will acknowledge his work properly in the future," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief VD Sharma accompanied CM Yadav on the occasion and said they all paid tribute to Netaji highlighting that it was a historic day for the youth of the nation.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and CM Yadav and all of us have paid tribute to him. It is a historic day for the youth of India and the world. Greetings to everyone on the birth anniversary of such an ideal leader who spent every moment of his lives for the freedom of the nation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are trying to convey the message among the youth that Netaji gave for the youth of the country," Sharma told reporters.

In 2021, the Central government officially designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

On the occasion of Parakram Diwas 2025, a grand celebration is scheduled to unfold from 23rd January to 25th January 2025 at Barabati Fort in the historic city of Cuttack, the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (ANI)

