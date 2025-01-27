Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to leave for a four-day Japan visit on Monday seeking investment opportunities and to invite industrialists for the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to be held in state capital Bhopal next month.

The GIS is scheduled to be held on February 24-25, 2025, in Bhopal. The two-day program is organized aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

Also Read | Death Penalty for Sanjay Roy in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta High Court Reserves Order on Admission of Appeals by West Bengal Government, CBI.

It will serve as a platform for global leaders, industrialists, and experts to share insights on emerging markets and trends, and to explore ways to leverage the investment potential of Madhya Pradesh.

During the visit, CM Yadav will interact with local industrialists in major cities of Japan like Tokyo, Osaka and Kobe regarding investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister's visit is believed to be an important step towards strengthening India-Japan relations.

Also Read | Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Joins Indian 76th Republic Day Celebration Event in Seattle, Says Thrilled To See Bonds Grow Between US and India.

Before embarking on a visit to Japan today, CM Yadav told ANI, "Our government is working to ensure employment opportunities for all sections of the society, especially, women and youth. Following the work done in the last year, Madhya Pradesh is seeing growth in many sectors. Today, I am going to Japan. Japan will work in many sectors in Madhya Pradesh. I have to extend invitations there for the Global Investors Summit to be held on February 24-25..."

"I am happy that the state government is extending full support to provide new job opportunities for youth according to their ability and their intelligence. We will move forward with full strength, take Madhya Pradesh forward and will provide work to all. I assure all the youth that let's move to the new era. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country as well as Madhya Pradesh is moving forward," he added.

According to the official release, CM Yadav will leave for Tokyo from New Delhi on Monday evening and will reach Tokyo in the early hours of Tuesday (January 28).

On January 28 morning, he will hold a meeting with the Ambassador of India to Japan Sibi George at his residence and then will offer floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi statue at Mahatma Gandhi Park in Edogawa city.

After that he will attend a 'Celebrating India-Japan Relationship: Madhya Pradesh' program organized at the Indian Embassy and hold a discussion with industrialists on the possibilities of investment and partnership. Additionally, he will have one-to-one meetings with industrialists as well on the occasion.

On January 29, CM Yadav will again hold a one-to-one discussion with investors and industrialists in the morning, followed by meetings with prominent industrialists and organizations of Japan. After that, the Chief Minister will also visit the tourist places of Tokyo.

Furthermore, the CM will visit Kobe and Osaka cities on January 30 and hold discussions with officials of some prominent industries. He will also participate in the interactive session on "Investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh" in Osaka.

On the next day, January 31, the Chief Minister will participate in the G2G (Govt. to Govt.) and B2G (Businessman to Govt.) meetings and then leave for Kyoto from Osaka. He will visit various sites in Kyoto to learn about the cultural and industrial progress of Japan. He then will reach Tokyo in the evening and will leave for India in the early hours of February 1.

During the visit, CM Yadav will highlight the initiatives promoting investment, innovation and sustainable development in Madhya Pradesh.

Japan will participate as 'Partner Country' in "Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit 2025" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)