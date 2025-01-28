Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): A session court in Bhopal on Tuesday granted seven days' custody of Saurabh Sharma, a former constable of the state Transport Department, and his associate Chetan Singh Gaur to the Lokayukta police for interrogation in connection with a corruption case.

The Lokayukta police arrested them on Tuesday and produced them before the court of District and Additional Sessions Judge (I) Ram Pratap Mishra. The Lokayukta police sought seven days' remand for interrogation, which Judge Mishra approved, granting custody until February 4.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code: Muslim Groups Decry UCC in Uttarakhand, Call It Unconstitutional.

"Lokayukta police produced both the accused Saurabh Sharma and Chetan Singh Gaur before the court and sought seven days remand for interrogation and investigation. On which the Judge agreed with our argument and granted the seven days remand till February 4," said Vivek Gaur, Special Public Prosecutor Lokayukta.

Earlier in the day, Lokayukta police detained Sharma in Bhopal, and his associate, Chetan Singh Gaur, was also taken into custody.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal's 'Poison in Yamuna' Remark: Election Commission Asks AAP Leader To Substantiate Claims of Poisoning of Yamuna River Water Flowing Into Delhi.

The Lokayukta police registered a case against Sharma under sections 13(1)B and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

"Saurabh Sharma is an accused in a case registered by Lokayukta police under the Prevention of Corruption Act and a raid was also conducted at his residence by the Lokayukta police on December 19, 2024. We received information about him to be in Bhopal, following which we have detained him and an inquiry is going on. Upon arresting the accused, we will present him before the court," Lokayukta DG Jaideep Prasad told ANI.

He also mentioned that Sharma's other associate would be taken into custody soon.

Additionally, Sharma's other associate, Sharad Jaiswal, surrendered before the Lokayukta on Tuesday.

While speaking to reporters at Lokayukta office before surrendering, he said, "I received a summons from Lokayukta, so I have appeared here today. I underwent knee operation and that is why I did not come earlier. Chetan Gaur and I were directors in a company. Today, I will present my side. I have connections with Saurabh and Chetan but I have no connection with the money and gold that was confiscated."

On December 23, 2024, Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta issued summons to Saurabh Sharma, along with his wife, mother, and associates Sharad Jaiswal and Chetan Singh Gaur, for questioning in connection with the corruption case.

Following a complaint, the Lokayukta also conducted search operations on December 19 and 20, uncovering assets suspected to be disproportionate to Saurabh Sharma's known sources of income. Assets worth several crores were recovered from two residences linked to the accused, located at E-7/78 and E-7/657 in Arera Colony, Bhopal.

At the E-7/78 residence, authorities seized vehicles, household items, jewellery, and cash amounting to approximately Rs 3.86 crore. From the shared office at E-7/657, which is jointly held with Chetan Singh Gaur, additional assets, including silver and cash, were valued at Rs 4.12 crore. The total value of assets recovered from both locations is estimated to be around Rs 7.98 crore.

In a related development, Bhopal police and Income Tax (IT) officials recovered 52 kg of gold worth over Rs 40 crore and Rs 9.86 crore in cash from an abandoned car. The car, bearing a number plate registered as MP 07 (Gwalior RTO) under the name of Chetan Singh Gaur, was discovered late at night on December 19 near Mendori-Kushalpur Road under Ratibad police station limits. Upon receiving information, officials seized the car and its contents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)