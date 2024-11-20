Bhopal, Nov 20 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved on Wednesday a proposal to constitute a trust to develop places associated with Lord Krishna into pilgrimage sites.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, decided to constitute Shri Krishna Pathey Nyas under the Madhya Pradesh Public Trust Act 1951, an official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Thanks Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Leaders for Warm Welcome, Says 'Humbled To Receive Key to the City of Georgetown' (Watch Video and Pics).

The trust, headed by the CM, will be set up to develop places associated with Lord Krishna in Madhya Pradesh as pilgrimage sites, he said.

The trust is tasked with the implementation of management of Lord Krishna's temples and inviting suggestions for the establishment of Sandipani Gurukuls, besides literary and cultural preservation and promotion of the holy areas.

Also Read | Morena Shocker: Drunk Man Beats Mother, Smashes Her to Death With Heavy Stone in Madhya Pradesh After She Tries To Resolve His Marital Disputes; Flees After Murder.

These places will be developed considering their potential for tourism and other aspects.

The trust will consist of 28 members, including 23 ex-officio trustee members and five experts to be nominated as non-official trustee members.

The tenure of non-official trustee members will be a maximum of 3 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)