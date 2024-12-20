Indore, Dec 20 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh police on Friday arrested a Nigerian national from Rajasthan for alleged possession of mephedrone, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said the Madhya Pradesh police's crime prevention squad apprehended the accused, Anthony alias Mama (37), from Kishangarh in neighbouring Rajasthan.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh 5-Day Assembly Session Concludes; 10 Bills Passed Amid High-Voltage Drama and Protest.

The squad recovered 28 gm of mephedrone from the accused possession and also recovered a Nigerian driving licence, he said.

Tripathi said the Indore police had received information against Anthony while probing into a drugs case. Based on this, they laid a trap and nabbed him.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana December Installment Date: When Will Woman Beneficiaries Get INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? CM Devendra Fadnavis Gives Update.

"During interrogation, the Nigerian national informed that he came to India in 2021 on a business visa in the name of supplying food items and was living in Delhi," he said.

The official said Anthony was arrested in Delhi in different cases, including for attempt to murder and kidnapping, and was recently released from jail on bail.

Tripathi said the Nigerian's partner Peerchand alias Bala Balochi (35) was also arrested from Kishangarh.

A case has been registered against the duo under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a detailed investigation is underway, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)